KFDX raises over $45,000 in North Texas Rehab TV Auction

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Amid a pandemic, Texoma managed to break a new fundraising record for the North Texas Rehab Auction Thursday night!

The overall total raised was $45,385, beating the 2019 record, which was more than $38,000.

The funds raised help the clients at the North Texas Rehabilitation Center, which its funding is not always available through insurance. The auction ensures continued services like occupational and physical therapy, as well as speech and language services.

Thank you so much Texoma for your kind donations!