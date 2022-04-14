WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The staff of KFDX and Texoma’s FOX is mourning the loss of Weekend News Anchor and Reporter Shatanya Clarke.

Clarke, 27, passed away at her home Thursday morning. She had been battling an illness but was optimistic about upcoming medical treatments.

A native of Jamaica, Shatanya joined KFDX in August of 2018 as a News Reporter and moved into the anchor chair last year. She hosted the station’s “Help for the Helpers” franchise during the pandemic to make sure local charities received the donations they so badly needed.

Ms. Clarke was heavily involved in the community as a volunteer for many organizations, including the Junior League of Wichita Falls. Along with station Photographer Brandon Cooper, Shatanya created the “Soups and Socks” annual fundraiser for Faith Mission in Wichita Falls. She also served on the Child Care Partners’ board and was a mentor at Booker T. Washington Elementary School.

Clarke attended Florida A&M University where she was a member of Zeta Phi Beta.

“Shatanya was a bigger-than-life spirit,” said News Director Adam P. Bradshaw. “Her wit and personality could brighten anyone’s day. She had a passion for telling stories in a way that really hit home. To say our family and this community will miss her is the understatement of the year.”

Services for Ms. Clarke are pending.