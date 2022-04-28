WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night, with the Dallas Cowboys picking 24 overall.

The Cowboys have nine total picks in the Draft this year, with pick 24 being their only Day 1 pick, pending any draft night trades.

There’s a lot of needs on the Dallas roster, and a lot of good players who will likely be available when they pick at 24.

Here’s what our KFDX team think the Cowboys will do in the first round.

Tobin McDuff – KFDX Sports Director

Andrew Booth, Jr. (CB — Clemson)

Treylon Burks (WR — Arkansas)

Kenyon Green (OG — Texas A&M)

Three names stand out as the Cowboys prepare to pick in the 2022 NFL Draft: CB Andrew Booth, Jr., WR Treylon Burks and OG Kenyon Green.

Booth has as much talent as anyone at the CB position in this draft and you can never be too deep in the secondary in this era of NFL pass-happy offenses. Is his injury history a concern? Yes.

Burks is an Arkansas-product and that would make Jerry Jones a happy man. Burks is an extremely talented, physical receiver. And that would make Cowboys fans happy.

Green may be the most appealing possibility. At 6-4, 325….he is imposing and versatile. The Cowboys need to address an offensive line that has been in decline the past couple years. Green would be a great start. The Cowboys haven’t drafted a player from a Texas college in the first round since 1992. That was also an Aggie, Kevin Smith.

Jaron Spor — Morning Anchor

Tyler Linderbaum (C — Iowa)

Kenyon Green (OG — Texas A&M)

I think Dallas goes offensive line. If it were me, I’d take Tyler Linderbaum the center from Iowa who won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s best center and was also a unanimous All-American last season. But it sounds like he’s dropping and maybe a Day 2 pick.

I think ultimately Dallas takes the best OG available at that point and I think it’s going to be Kenyon Green from Texas A&M.

Josh Hoggard — Digital Reporter

Nakobe Dean (LB — Georgia)

Zion Johnson (OG — Boston College)

Linebacker is way more of a need on this roster than anyone wants to admit. With Randy Gregory gone, I think Parsons gets tapped on more than he did last year was to rush the passer. On paper, having Leighton Vander Esch and Jabril Cox look great as your next two linebackers, however, they both have injury concerns.

I think Dean fits the role of a hybrid between a linebacker and a safety, which I think bolsters the entire defense. He was a huge part of Georgia’s elite defense, and I think Dan Quinn would have a field day with another chess piece with position versatility.

However, even more glaring of a need for Dallas is help on the offensive line. And if Zion Johnson is still there at 24, I think you take him and thank the 23 teams who passed on him, because I think they’ll all regret it. He’s played all over the offensive line. He’s big, he’s quick on his feet, and he’s agile. His run-blocking and pass-blocking are already elite. I think he’s our next decade-long offensive lineman.

MJ Baird — Sports Reporter

Trade

My prediction is the Cowboys trade pick 24.

Jerry being Jerry.