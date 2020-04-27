KFDX, Texoma’s FOX blood drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— To help those in need during these unprecedented times, KFDX and Texoma’s FOX is teaming up with the Texas Blood Institute to host a blood drive.

The blood drive will take place on Saturday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Texas Blood Institute located at 3709 Gregory St. suite 109.

No appointment is necessary, but to shorten the wait time, those interested in donating should call or text (940) 235-9106.

Everyone that donates will receive a free KFDX or Texoma’s FOX coffee mug.