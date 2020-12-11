KFDX & Texoma’s Fox ring bells for Salvation Army, donations still needed for annual campaign

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and that has volunteers with the Salvation Army of Wichita Falls braving the cold to provide some holiday cheer as part of the annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Reporters, anchors, producers and sales staff from KFDX and Texoma’s Fox spent Friday outside of Market Street volunteering as bell ringers.

The local Salvation Army is asking the community to give any donations possible this holiday season. The money will help the organization provide for the Wichita Falls area for the following year.

There is also a need for in-person bell ringers. You can also set up your own virtual kettle and promote it with your co-workers, family and friends.

Find out how to get involved here.