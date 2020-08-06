WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While the heat continues to rise in the area, August 6, is KFDX, Texoma’s Fox Station Day at Castaway Cove.

The tickets at Castaway Cove Waterpark are discounted at $9.99, and the Cove handed out cool prizes all day. Castaway Cove will be making sure park goers have a good time while staying socially distanced.

According to the CDC, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through water, and in Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order, masks are optional when engaging in physical activity outdoors. However, Castaway Cove has social distancing measures in place to keep their attendees safe.