KFDX, Texoma’s Homepage partners with TBI for blood drive

Local News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To do our part during these trying times we here at KFDX and Texoma’s FOX collaborated with the Texas Blood Institute to host a blood drive Saturday.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbrea, many blood drives have been cancelled to prevent large public gatherings.

Because of this, the TBI has been asking for people to donate.

Blood is always needed, and the lack of blood drives has heavily impacted blood banks across the country.

“There are people who are just ill and already in the hospital. There are still cancer patients. There are still people with blood diseases and bleeding disorders that need blood,” TBI Mobile Supervisor Paige James said. “The need for blood never stops. Just because the world is shut down does not mean that there don’t need to be blood donors out there.”

The blood drive is from 9 p.m. to 4 p.m., and TBI officals tell us there were plenty of donors that came and contributed.

We want to say thank you to everyone that gave blood, the TBI is always taking donations.

