KFDX to air ‘Back to School: Your Questions Answered,’ a half-hour special report

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As local school districts prepare to welcome back students this fall, will they be ready to safely educate your children?

On Monday, August 17 at 6:30 p.m. KFDX presents “Back to School: Your Questions Answered,” a half-hour in-depth special report hosted by Shatanya Clarke.

WFISD parents will be sending their kids off the school, either in-person or online, on August 20. Superintendent Michael Kuhrt will join us for a candid conversation about the school district’s back to school plan. If your child attends school districts in Electra, City View, Iowa Park, or Burkburnett, the four superintendents from those areas will also be interviewed.

Are you raising a student-athlete? KFDX Sports Director Tobin McDuff will be answering your questions about what Friday Night Football and other local sports will look live amid COVID-19.

Plus just how dangerous could it be if a child tests positive for COVID-19 and comes in contact with other classmates and staff? MSU Medical Director Dr. Keith Williamson will separate fact from fiction on whether kids transmit COVID-19 to others and answer all of your other coronavirus related questions.

We hope you will join us for ‘Back to School: Your Questions Answered’ on Monday night.

