KFDX: Oil Bowl live 7:00 p.m.

Texoma viewers have a unique opportunity to see this year’s Oil Bowl game on television. KFDX TV and Nexstar Broadcasting will be televising the 82nd annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl on Saturday June 15th.

The pregame show begins at 7:00 p.m. with a look at the history of the Oil Bowl and some special interviews from past players.

Tobin McDuff and Holliday Head Coach Frank Johnson will have the call of the game, joined by Abby Loring covering all the action on the sidelines when the game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. This year’s game is being carried live in twelve of Nexstar’s Texas broadcast markets.