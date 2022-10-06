WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Since 2010, each year on average 5 to 20% of the United States’ population gets the flu.

This can also lead to death, with an estimated 33,500 people on average dying each year since 2010.

With flu season quickly approaching, several people headed to Evangel Life Church as we here at KFDX teamed up with United Regional to host a drive-thru flu clinic.

United Regional Director of Community Relations Kim Maddin said events like this one go a long way to help people stay safe during flu season.

“We’ve had a lot of great comments today from the people who have come through that it is beneficial and helpful to them and that they can come and do it and go about their day,” Maddin said.

So far for the 2021 and 2022 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control estimates 100,000 hospitalizations due to the flu with an estimated 5,000 deaths.