WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls native is returning home to join KFDX-TV — Texoma’s Local Weather Authority.

We are very excited to announce the arrival of our newest team member, Meteorologist Kris Boone. He is replacing morning meteorologist Brian James.

Watching the storms roll in and out of Texoma at an early age, Boone said he’s always had a passion for weather.

After receiving a Bachelor’s in Geoscience and an emphasis in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University, Boone quickly pursued a weather career after beginning as a meteorologist in the U.S. Navy.

During his time in the armed services, he produced and supervised the production of tens of thousands of weather, aviation, and oceanography forecasts. In addition, Boone has worked with the U.S. Air Force, NOAA, and NASA weather personnel on military operations and missions across the globe.

Boone served as chief meteorologist at KLST-TV and Concho Valley Homepage in San Angelo, Texas. The KFDX team is eager to welcome Boone on his official start date of Monday, December 4, 2023.

Despite the excitement in the air, we’re sad to see the departure of Meteorologist Brian James. During his final week at the station, James expressed his appreciation for his time at KFDX.

“Ugh, I hate doing these really close together like this, but it’s just the way things work out sometimes,” James said in a Facebook post. “It’s time for me to announce that my time with KFDX in Wichita Falls is coming to an end at the end of this week. I’ve had such a great time helping the station out for the last year-and-a-half … And getting to know some of you as well.”

James, a freelance meteorologist based in Fort Worth, also thanked all those who made his virtual weather reports possible.

“I can’t thank you enough for being kind, understanding, welcoming and so supportive. I appreciate all the comments and kind words more than you know. And to the staff up in Wichita Falls who helped make all this happen … Scott, Sara, Greg, Carney Porter KFDX, Jalen Wells KFDX, Jaron Spor, and Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling … Thank you!”

James also eagerly welcomed Boone to the team.

“Beginning Monday, meteorologist Kristopher Boone will be taking over the morning show weather,” James said. “He’s a Wichita Falls native … So please help me welcome him back home!”

Keep up with Meteorologist Kris Boone on his Facebook page, and make sure you warmly welcome him to our weather team!