WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Every day here at KFDX 3 News you see women and faces of all colors but that wasn’t always the case. Channel 3 went on the air in 1953, but it wasn’t until 25 years after that viewers saw a black woman in front of the camera and that woman would be Martha Iglehart.

Homecoming: 44 years in the making

Martha Iglehart

The year was 1978 and Martha Iglehart would walk into the doors of KFDX and become the station’s very first African-American woman reporter and later anchor, giving viewers the chance to turn on Channel 3 and see a black woman gracing their television screens delivering the news

“After I got here, some minds had been changed but I think after being here and having to prove myself and proving myself, then some hearts started to change and that made a significant difference,” Iglehart said.

Martha grew up on the east side of Wichita Falls and would graduate from Hirschi High school and go on to college at the University of North Texas, which is where she would consider a career in journalism for the very first time.

“One of my sorority sisters said, you know what, I bet you would be good in radio and television, and I said, tell me about that and she did and three and a half years later, I was graduating with a degree in T.V., radio and film,” Iglehart said.

With that degree in hand, Martha would come back home to Wichita Falls in search of an internship with the station she grew up watching, KFDX.

“I came out to the station, interviewed with the station manager and he says, the internship program has been discontinued and I was willing to work for free because experience is key, particularly in this industry,” she said.

Martha says it was what she learned next that showed her discrimination in her hometown and in this industry was still alive and well.

“About three weeks later a friend of mine said, hey guess what? A friend of mine got an internship at Channel 3 and she’s going to get paid for it. And I was like wow,” Iglehart said.

That intern was a white student, a situation that Marsha says she can laugh about now, but she says stung at first.



Staff photo

“It made me feel like I wasn’t worthy and you have to remember this was in the 70s, mid-70s and there weren’t many blacks period on television doing the news,” she said. “It was so key to get that experience. That was key nobody was going to hire you without experience, so it was very important for me to get an internship so I was willing to work for free. So to find out that someone else comes along of a different skin color and get that and get paid for it? It felt like a slap in the face. It was hurtful.” Iglehart said.

A hurtful incident that wouldn’t defeat Martha’s dreams of becoming a reporter, only delay it. She then went back to school to get her teaching certificate and began work as a substitute teacher when a phone call out of the blue would take her from the world of teaching and immerse her back into the world of reporting.

“In that process, I came home and my mother said, ‘hey, Warren Silver called looking for you and he said the next time you’re here to go out and talk to him.’ I did and I was offered a job,” Iglehart said.

Making history

Warren offered Martha an on-air reporting role for Channel 3, making her the first black woman at the station to have that title. It was a change on TV screens that many were excited to see, but that some couldn’t bare to witness.

“Now I will say the station got some hate mail and when I talk about the bittersweet, I can recall an incident when I was called in and a letter was shown to me,” she said.

Walking into a room, event, or meeting and being the only person of color was a feeling Martha says she recalls all too well.

Left to right: Joe Snyder, Martha Iglehart, Nelson Duffle, Lynn Marshall

“You know you look around and you are the only person and it is lonely because you feel like nobody has had the same experience that I’ve had so it’s hard to kind of have a deep conversation because they haven’t seen life through your eyes. They haven’t had those same kinds of experiences.”

But day in and day out, Martha took to her job putting her best foot forward and proved why she belonged, doing such an outstanding job that soon she’d be promoted to the position of news anchor!

“The day consisted of combing through area newspapers finding out what was taking place so we could inform our viewers. We wrote, we edited, we put together our stories and as an anchor, I was still doing all of that. And, shortly before 10 o’clock, I’m throwing on makeup and trying to refresh myself to look like I just stepped into work and say good evening and thank you for joining us.”

In those moments Martha continued to dig deeper and press on, knowing she had a purpose to fulfill, and minds to change. She’d go on to cover historical events like the tornado of 1979.

“The big tornado in April of 1979, myself and two other guys left here going to Burkburnett because a tornado had been spotted there,” Iglehart recalled.

“We got there, the DPS said, ‘oh no it went up into the clouds. It’s headed to Oklahoma.’ So we’re out chasing a tornado, we got there we saw the devastation,” Iglehart said.

Martha was again on the front lines, delivering the news to those it impacted most, making her a familiar face to those in the community, but more than anything a trusted face. Something she cherished the most.

“And so I thought it was very critical coming here. I had to do my best, I had to do my best. Through the hardships hurt feelings, whatever happened, doing my best was all that I could do and that was my goal,” Iglehart said.

Reflecting on the past

Though a lot has changed in the 44 years since Martha was last in the KFDX 3 studio, she’s still forever grateful for the impact this very place had on her life.

“When I left here I took away far more than what I came with and the experience that I got. It expanded my world being here. The relationships I was able to form, they’ve become lifelong relationships. I just cannot say how grateful that I am for having worked here,” Iglehart said.

Even more grateful that she was the one to break racial barriers in this local newsroom.

“I don’t know that I’ve made a difference but it sure is humbling and it is an honor to be recognized that way.”

An inspiration, a trailblazer, a phenomenal journalist and even better woman: Miss Martha Iglehart.

After her time here at Channel 3, she moved to Austin and these days she’s working on her own digital marketing company.