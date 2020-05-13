KFOR hosts exclusive virtual Town Hall with Oklahoma’s Congressional leaders

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma’s federal legislative leaders will address the response to the coronavirus outbreak during a live virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, May 13.

The 60-minute virtual Town Hall will be hosted from the KFOR studios.

You can submit your questions for the congressional delegation by email or on social media using the hashtag #OKTownHall. You can even send your question as videos over social media using #OKTownHall.

The television broadcast will be hosted by KFOR-TV News 4 anchors Kevin Ogle and Joleen Chaney, along with Karen Larsen of KJRH-TV (NBC), and will air on KFOR and stream on two other Nexstar stations serving Oklahoma including, KFDX-TV in Wichita Falls, and KAMR-TV in Amarillo, TX. The broadcast will also be carried live by KJRH-TV in Tulsa, OK. Oklahoma viewers may access a live stream of the Town Hall online by visiting KFOR.com, texomashomepage.com, and myhighplains.com or KJRH.com

The Town Hall will open with a review of the latest developments in the battle against the pandemic, after which Mr. Ogle, Ms. Chaney and Ms. Larsen will pose questions to the Senator and the Representatives about relief efforts across the state. Mr. Ogle and Ms. Chaney will then speak with members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation about the specific needs of each district and ask questions posed by viewers.

Due to restrictions on large gatherings, the Senator and Representatives will remotely join the broadcast and livestream.

“When viewers want the most current and critically important information and an opportunity to engage with their elected representatives, they know they can turn to Nexstar’s local television stations to provide them the latest news and access to their legislative leaders,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “Nexstar is proud to harness the combined resources of our broadcast operations serving Oklahoma’s local communities to bring together the state’s federal legislative leaders, connecting them live with nearly three million viewers across the Sooner state. We are grateful to Senator Lankford, and the Representatives Hern, Lucas, Cole and Horn for their participation and for allowing Nexstar to serve as the host of this important event.”

Oklahoma’s COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall

Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 7 p.m. CT to 8 p.m. CT

Submit your questions by email or on Twitter (preferably in video form) using the hashtag #OKTownHall

Guests:

 U.S. Senator James Lankford (R)

 U.S. Representative Kevin Hern (R-1)

 U.S. Representative Frank Lucas (R-3)

 U.S. Representative Tom Cole (R-4)

 U.S. Representative Kendra Horn (D-5)

The Town Hall will be carried on the following Nexstar stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social

KFOR-TV NBC Oklahoma City, OK KFOR.com @kfor

KFDX-TV NBC Wichita Falls, OK texomashomepage.com @TexomasHomepage

KAMR-TV NBC Amarillo, TX myhighplains.com @KAMRLocal4News