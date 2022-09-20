WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local boy scout troop needs your help after a number of items were recently stolen from them.

Scout leader Robert Richardson says they made the discovery Monday night, Sept. 19.

Sometime in the last week, Troop 22’s hut on Lakeshore Drive was broken into and multiple items were taken, including three large Dewalt rolling totes, two large propane stoves, cast iron cooking gear, tents, and other camping and outdoor equipment.

Richarson says not only is this crime a financial hardship, it also takes possibilities from his troop.

“This robs these kids of some opportunities and we have to give our kids every chance we have and every chance we can to learn how to lead better lives, and things like this are just like I said, a kick in the gut,” Richardson said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the troop. Click here to donate.