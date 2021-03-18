Kidnapper of 2-year-old girl in 2019 jailed with no bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is jailed with no bond after the D.A.’s office filed to revoke her probation for the kidnapping of a 2-year-old girl in 2019.

Shannon Thomas was booked into jail on Wednesday. The motion to revoke states she violated numerous terms of her probation including failing to report to the probation officer for five months.

Thomas pleaded guilty a year ago and was given a 10-year prison sentence, suspended to probation.

Officers said the child was found at United Regional Hospital with Thomas, and Thomas said she took the girl out of a friend’s apartment while the mother was sleeping.

When police went to the mother’s apartment on Santa Fe Street, they found her and her boyfriend looking for the toddler.

The mother said she had put her daughter down for a nap late that morning.

The girl’s older sister said that Thomas told her she was taking the girl and not to tell her mother.