Kids around Wichita Falls cast away

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Kids around Wichita Falls cast their lines this morning for the Wichita Falls Parks and Rec fishing rodeo for kids.

The event put on by the parks and recreation department in conjunction with the Texas Parks and Wildlife department gave kids a chance to get outside and experience a fishing competition.

“I just cast it out and something’s on there every time i reel it in,” young fisher Jonah Hill said.



For those as confident as Hill, this was an ideal way to spend a Saturday.



“I just like how it’s outside, it’s not really something you have to plan anything… Just patience,” Hill said.

The Wichita Falls parks and Rec got a turn out that was exactly what they were hoping for

“Our goal is to get kids outside playing and enjoying nature and all the things that are offered here for kids and get the parents out too, everyone work together, families together,” Wichita Falls Recreation Services Administrator Scott McGee said.

They even almost got just as much excitement as the kids did.

“It’s really a lot of fun to see them come up with their first fish or to see them pull it out and be so excited,” McGee said.

After running up to the table three times in the first hour, this could be the start of an illustrious fishing career for those like Elizabeth Parrot.

“My dad and my papa cast them and we caught them… I’ve got three so far and my sister has 2,” Parrot said.

It’s a family fishing affair, with parks and rec hoping they’ve got these kids hooked.