WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The warm weather sure makes for a perfect day of fishing.

The Northwest Texas Field and Stream Association held its annual Kids’ Fishing Rodeo. The free event provided gear, bait and other essentials to get kids started and learning to fish. Awards were given out for the smallest and biggest fish caught with trophies and fishing poles to winners in four different age groups.

Officials with the Northwest Texas Field and Stream Association said this annual event is a great way to have kids learn to fish and get them outside and active.

“We really got a beautiful turnout here in the community, three to four times what it was last year. It’s wonderful to see how all these kids and folks are just having a great time today. There’s not feeling like seeing a little child catch a fish and the joy on their face,” Mark Bedwell said.

Bedwell hopes the event will have kids wanting to fish more.