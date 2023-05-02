WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If your child has been interested in learning how to fish, there’s a great program to get them started!

The city of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department is teaming up with the Texas Parks and Wildlife to offer free after-school fishing. The first of those fishing events was held Tuesday afternoon, May 2, at South Weeks Pond.

The free events are conducted for kids five to 16 to teach kids some common fishing techniques from the experts.

“We even have people here from LA so they’ve never fished before. So it’s great because they’re learning onsite and they need any help we have Texas Parks and Wildlife here to instruct them,” City of Wichita Falls Recreation Program Coordinator Charlene Carey said.

“The younger generations is the future of fishing. If we can’t get them started, we can’t get them into a license by 17,” Natural Resources Specialist for Texas Parks and Wildlife Inland Fishers Division Wes Dutter said.

These events are free! Simply show up, children 11 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

All bait will be provided and you’re encouraged to bring your own fishing poles, however, there will be some to borrow on a first come, first serve basis.

The next event is Thursday, May 4, at 4:30 p.m. Other days include May 9 and 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Each day will be held at South Weeks Pond at 2006 Southwest Parkway.