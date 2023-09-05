WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A grass fire on the north side of Wichita Falls continues to burn into Tuesday morning.

Firefighters with the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to the 3900 block of Airport Drive just after 3 Monday afternoon, September 4, while Wichita Falls Police and Wichita County Sheriff’s deputies blocked off part of the road.

Air tankers were ordered and arrived Monday evening to drop fire retardant on the flames.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Jared Burchett, six firefighters were treated for minor burn and heat-related injuries. One was transported to United Regional for heat-related injuries.

No civilian injuries were reported. No structures were lost, but several along City View Drive were threatened.

The Texas A&M Forest Service lists the Kiel Fire at 500 acres and says it is 75% contained at this time.

Burchett said that forward progression of the fire has stopped, and crews were remaining on scene to mop up.