WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More details have been released regarding a growing grass fire in northern Wichita Falls as crews continue to battle the Labor Day blaze.

Firefighters with the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to the 3900 block of Airport Drive, between Central Freeway and City View Drive, just after 3 p.m. on Monday, September 4, 2023, in reference to a grass fire.

Photo courtesy Josh Rowe (KFDX/KJTL)

Units with the Wichita Falls Fire Department, the Sheppard AFB Fire Department, the Burkburnett Fire Department, the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Texas Department of Emergency Management, and several other area volunteer fire departments are currently battling the blaze.

Officials at the scene told our crew that when the fire was initially called in, it was roughly 50 acres in size. They said the fire has grown larger since then, up to 150 acres, according to authorities at the scene.

Image courtesy Texas A&M Forest Service

Officials at the scene also told our crew the fire is named the “Kiel Fire”. Currently, it is listed on the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer with 50 acres burned and 0% contained.

According to authorities, no injuries to any civilians have been reported as a result of the fire. They said no structures are currently involved, but there are structures currently being protected from the fire.

Photo courtesy Josh Rowe (KFDX/KJTL)

Officials told our crew on the scene that at least seven homes and three large commercial businesses in the area could be in danger. They said three large air tankers have been ordered to help battle the flames.

Officials said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Our crew will remain on the scene and work to gather more details as they are made available.