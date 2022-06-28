WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man awaiting trial for allegedly shooting at multiple law enforcement agents at a residence on Turkey Ranch Road in 2021 now faces additional charges filed on the very day family members say they attempted to bond him out of jail.

Anthony Michael Kienlen, 35, of Wichita Falls, has been in jail since October 2021 following a stand-off and shootout with law enforcement on Turkey Ranch Road.

According to court records, two additional charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer were added, bringing the total number of charges Kienlen is facing to 18.

Court records also show bonds were posted on Monday, June 27, 2022, for 11 of the 16 charges Kienlen was indicted for.

Kienlen’s family members said in a Facebook post on Monday that after several months, they were able to raise enough money to post his more than $1.4 million in total bonds.

They said they were in the process of posting his bonds on Monday to get him released from jail and into psychiatric care when the two new charges were added.

Those charges each carry a $500,000 bond, adding $1 million to Kienlen’s bond total, which had remained the same for more than five months.

According to the affidavits for the new charges against Kienlen, the two additional members of law enforcement listed as complainants are a Texas Ranger and Wichita County Sheriff David Duke.

The warrants were signed at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Kienlen had his right read and new bonds set at a magistrate’s hearing Tuesday at around 10 a.m.

Kienlen’s defense attorney Dustin Nimz on Tuesday filed a motion for an examining hearing on the two new charges to determine whether the bonds are excessive.

In lieu of an examining trial, he asked that Kienlen be granted a personal bond. That hearing has been set for August 29.

An examining trial may be granted before a grand jury indicts a defendant, but if a grand jury is convened and indicts the defendant, it cancels the trial. Kienlen was indicted on previous charges in January 2022.

“He has been in jail for almost ten months,” Abigail Kienlen, Anthony’s wife said. “And on the day we try to get him released they add more charges?”

Kienlen was originally charged with 14 counts of attempt to commit capital murder of a peace officer, one count of criminal mischief over $2,500 but less than $30,000, and one count of deadly conduct.

Those 16 charges stem from an incident in October 2021 on Turkey Ranch Road in which Kienlen surrendered to police after a 90-minute standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.

Despite multiple shots being fired and returned, no fatalities or serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Originally, a judge set Kienlen’s bond at $500,000 per attempted capital murder charge, bringing his total bond amount to over $7 million.

78th District Court Judge Meredith Kennedy drastically reduced Kienlen’s bonds in January 2022, setting the bond of each charge at $100,000.

On Friday, June 24, Jude Kennedy denied a motion to reduce Kienlen’s bonds further, something family members said was necessary to allow Kienlen to get out of jail and have access to mental health care.

The initial hearing for this motion took place on Friday, June 3, the same day Kienlen’s family members organized a peaceful protest outside of the Wichita County Courthouse.

Abigail said her husband is a decorated U.S. Army veteran who has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and anxiety, and on October 13, he suffered a severe mental health crisis.

Abigail testified that on October 13, 2021, the morning of the standoff on Turkey Ranch Road, she woke up and found her husband lying on the floor in a large puddle of blood, an IV in his arm, and a tourniquet wrapped around his upper arm.

The bonds remaining on Kienlen, including the five charges for which the bond wasn’t posted on Monday and the two new charges, total $1.5 million.