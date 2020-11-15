Kinetic by Windstream tech experts stress importance of virtual safety this holiday season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The holiday season is here and experts are urging everyone to pay attention to their virtual safety.

With many taking their holiday celebrations, like shopping and gathering, virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, now is a perfect time for hackers to take advantage.

Tech experts from Kinetic by Windstream urge consumers to do their research prior to downloading and using a platform to make sure the platform is official and accredited.

“Safety is not just walking to your car, not just locking the doors at home, safety is also virtual,” Angel Tapia, Kinetic by Windstream marketing operations consultant, said.

Kinetic by Windstream provides its own secure programs for families and businesses to use and stay safe. For more information on those programs, click here.