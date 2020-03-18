1  of  2
Breaking News
First case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Wichita County Kiowa Casino and Hotel to close temporarily amid COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns
1  of  18
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Hospice of Wichita Falls LEPC Meeting March Movie Madness Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association

Kiowa Casino and Hotel to close temporarily amid COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DEVOL, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — Kiowa Casino and Hotel announced that it would be temporarily closing and suspending services in a Facebook post Tuesday night. The decision to close temporarily was made after assessing the COVID-19 (coronavirus) risk.

The temporary closure of the casino and hotel will start Thursday, March 19, at 11:59 p.m.

Kiowa Casino and Hotel will reopen April 1, 2020, at 12 p.m.

All employees will receive wages and benefits during this time and all perishable food will be donated to local shelters and the Kiowa Tribe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News