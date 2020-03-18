Kiowa Casino and Hotel to close temporarily amid COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns

DEVOL, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — Kiowa Casino and Hotel announced that it would be temporarily closing and suspending services in a Facebook post Tuesday night. The decision to close temporarily was made after assessing the COVID-19 (coronavirus) risk.

The temporary closure of the casino and hotel will start Thursday, March 19, at 11:59 p.m.

Kiowa Casino and Hotel will reopen April 1, 2020, at 12 p.m.

All employees will receive wages and benefits during this time and all perishable food will be donated to local shelters and the Kiowa Tribe.