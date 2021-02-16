Kiowa Casino conserves power amidst widespread community outages

DEVOL, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Kiowa Casino Tuesday announced they have temporarily shut down all gaming machines and suspended business operations across all three casino properties and hotels to assist with local power grid overloads.

All three locations and their hotels have been closed to the public since Saturday evening, February 13 ahead of the historic winter storm system that struck Texoma Sunday morning.

As of Monday morning, February 15, all machines across the three locations have been powered down in an effort to conserve energy for the surrounding communities.

Kiowa Casino Operations Authority trustee Jill Peters said the decision was made for the safety of the community, the casino’s constant top priority.

“As a community leader, Kiowa has a responsibility to our neighbors, guests and teams, and we will continue to take all necessary precautions to keep everyone safe,” Peters said.

For team members who lost power during the storm or felt unsafe driving, hotel accommodations and food were provided at no cost, one room per family, along with a combination of admin time and paid time is being utilized to help.

As of Sunday, the hotel rooms are in use by tribal members or team members.

Interim COO and General Manager Steve Abangan said Kiowa acted fast when the unprecedented storms struck.

“It matters to us that our team members are provided for, both during emergencies and on a daily basis,” Abangan said. “It’s the right thing to do.”