LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Kiowa Casino is doing its part to give back to the community by helping out several Texoma nonprofits in a big way.

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, officials with Kiowa Casino gave checks to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, the Lawton Food Bank, and the Kiowa Tribe, along with local churches and food pantries.

The check presentations are a part of Kiowa Casino’s 15th annual Food For Cash Drive, where nearly $13,000 were raised to help local nonprofits.

Darius McGee, Assistant General Manager for Kiowa Casino, said helping nonprofits like local area food banks, especially during the holiday season, is crucial for their mission.

“As a partner in the Casino, and as we strive to have business success, it means so much that our community, our guests, our loyal guests through our property give back to our communities,” McGee said.

Kiowa Casino’s Food For Cash drive lasted for five days total, and in the past year alone, Kiowa Casino has been able to raise more than $40,000 for local nonprofits.