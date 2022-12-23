COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — This New Year’s Eve, Kiowa Casino & Hotel is taking it back to 1973 with a disco party, packed with $31,936 in cash drawings, a costume contest and funky fresh fun all night long.

Starting at 11 a.m., guests playing with their Kiowa Rewards Club card will be entered to win $123 cash every 30 minutes through 5:30 p.m. and $1,023 in cash hourly until 11 p.m. and again at 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Plus, 10 lucky guests will start the new year moving and grooving to the tune of $2,023 in cash when the clock strikes midnight.

Guests are also invited to bust out their bell bottoms and sequins for the disco costume contest. The best costume will take home a $1,000 cash prize, with $500 for second place and $300 for third.

Participants can register from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with winners announced at 10:30 p.m. Face paint, masks, and toy guns are not allowed.

“If there’s one thing Kiowa knows how to do, it’s throw a legendary party,” Director of Marketing Callie Singh said. “We’ve got a lot of fun and surprises in store and are counting the days until we get to celebrate with our guests.”

The party grooves all night with a live DJ spinning up hits from the 70s and beyond, plus a selfie station, balloon drop and an Early Bird Countdown at 4 p.m. for guests who can’t make it to midnight.

One-night-only features will be available including $5 Tom Collins, 70s Pina Coladas, and Saturday Night Fevers at The Bar and the Winners Circle Cafe’s midnight breakfast buffet.

Morning Star Steakhouse will also serve up its NYE Special. The $55 dinner includes a 12 ounce New York strip with French onion soup or a house salad, a loaded baked potato, roasted vegetables and dessert of choice.