Kiowa Casino presents donation to local organizations after first foodless drive

FREDRICK COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After a successful foodless drive this year, Kiowa Casino presented donations earned to local organizations from in Oklahoma and Texas.

For the past thirteen years, Kiowa Casino held a food drive, but due to COVID-19, they had to get creative making this year the first foodless drive.

“The only thing different this year is instead of cans we are doing cash we wanted to still be able to give back to the community this year but with the pandemic and everything we had to get a little bit creative,” Kiowa Marketing Director Callie Singh said.

By creating a virtual spin wheel, they were still able to hit a goal that will continue to help local organizations.

“We do multiple foundations Wichita Falls Food Bank, Lawton Food Bank along with local area pantries and churches and our gift this year was over $15,000,” Singh said.

Marketing Director of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, Simon Welch said this donation comes during a time when many families are in need.

“This year alone we have distributed about a million pounds alone as opposed to last year which was three million and with this money it just allows us to purchase food and help our friends and neighbors in need,” Welch said.

Even during times of uncertainty, Kiowa Casino was still able to find ways to continue a tradition that pays it forward.