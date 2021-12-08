Kiowa Casino holds second annual Cash for Toys Drive

COTTON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — This holiday season, Kiowa Casino & Hotel is making giving back easier than ever with its second annual Cash for Toys Drive.

A staple of the Kiowa in the Community initiative, the unique event allows guests to give cash amounts in lieu of physical toys, all while earning freeplay rewards.

From Dec. 6 to 10, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., guests are invited to give a cash amount of $10 or more for a spin on the virtual wheel.

Every spin wins anywhere from $12 to $200 in free play, which can immediately be enjoyed in the casino. Each guest may participate once per day, and the cash entrance gift is nonrefundable.

Players must be 21 years of age or older to participate.

The funds raised will help local groups purchase toys for children in the community, including Sheppard Air Force Base Children’s Programs, Salvation Army of Wichita Falls, Wichita Falls Fire Department, Burkburnett Fire Department, Kiowa Tribe and other local area charities, churches and organizations.

“You never know the power a small act of kindness can hold, especially during the holiday season,” Jon Peters, Kiowa Casino Properties Chief Operating Officer, said. “By giving just $10, our guests can help make the holidays bright for our kids, while feeling like a kid again themselves.”

Over the past 14 years, Kiowa Casino & Hotel has distributed over 30,000 toys to families in need through its annual holiday toy drive initiatives.

For more information and for complete rules, please call 1-866-370-4077 or visit kiowacasino.com.