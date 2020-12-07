Kiowa Casino hosting 13th annual toy drive with a twist

Kiowa Casino is switching things up this year for their 13th annual toy drive.

DEVOL (KFDX/KJTL)— Kiowa Casino is switching things up this year for their 13th annual toy drive.

They’re hosting a holiday cash toy drive as part of a safe way to put a smile on kids faces this holiday season while providing casino guests with the chance to give back and win.

This promotion requires casino guests to use a minimum cash requirement of $10 or more between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on December 7 through December 12.

After submitting the required cash requirement, guests will earn a spin on the virtual wheel for a chance to win $12 to $200 in freeplay rewards.

Each guest can participate in this promotion once per day and the cash entrance is nonrefundable.

Players must be 21 years or older to particiapte.

Proceeds from this promotion will go towards several child advocacy groups, local charities, and churches, including Sheppard Air Force Base Children’s Program, Salvation Army of Wichita Falls,

Grandfield Fire and EMS, Kiowa Tribe, Wichita Falls Fire Department, and Burkburnett Fire Department.

“Now more than ever, it’s so important that we come together to make the holidays a time of hope — and to do so as safely as possible,” Interim COO and GM Steve Abangan said. “It’s an incredible honor to get to give back to our community each year. We are so grateful for our dedicated guests who always go above and beyond to lend a helping hand.”

For more information and for complete rules, please call 1-866-370-4077 or visit kiowacasino.com