Kiowa Casino & Hotel hosts 13th annual Hometown Heroes event

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Some local heroes received some extra funding from Kiowa Casino Friday, July 9.

Sixteen local law enforcement agencies and nonprofits received checks as part of the 13th annual Hometown Heroes promotion.

Burkburnett Fire Department, Wichita Falls Fire Department and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office were just a few of the recipients.

Casino officials expressed their gratitude to the agencies for all that they do for the community.

Officials with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said some additional funding is always appreciated.

“That little extra money will help maybe buy a piece of equipment that we can’t get budgeted,” Melvin Joyner with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said. “Equipment costs for law enforcement just keeps going up each and every year, so we have to really watch our pennies and pick and choose what we have to have.”

The four-month-long promotion raised almost $50 thousand, with the Sheriff’s Office receiving almost $2,800.

During those months from March to June, a portion of gameplay money is set aside for the local agencies.