Kiowa Casino, Hotel officials host job fair

Kiowa Casino and Hotel officials hosted a job fair Wednesday filling positions for the Red River, Carnegie and Verden properties.

The company has open positions from its food and beverage department such as line cooks and bartenders to its gaming side.

Human Resources representatives were available to speak to candidates about their interests while helping them find the career path that best suits them.

“Here at Kiowa we are looking for individuals who enjoy having fun, wanna give back to the community and want to be a part of a great team,” Chief Operations Officer and General Manager Jon Peters said.

Peters said hiring local is important to him because it helps build the trust and relationship they strive for in the community.

If you did not make it out to the event, follow this link on details on how to apply.