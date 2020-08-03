Kiowa Casino & Hotel raises $11,000 for Hometown Heroes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Kiowa Casino will celebrate the 12th annual Hometown Heroes promotion.
Hometown Heroes typically runs as a four-month promotion but due to COVID-19 it was only able to happen during March and June. In those two months, Kiowa Casino raised over $11,000 to give back to local heroes.
“We know what large sacrifices our hometown heroes make for our community, this is our way of thanking them and the communities they serve,” said Interim COO/GM of Kiowa Casino & Hotel Steve Abangan. “We’ve been able to give these local heroes $11,971 total funds so far this year, as well as $264,000 total over the last 12 years.” “As many first responders and non-profits have struggled with decreased funding over the last few months, we are very grateful for our patrons and their continued support.”Interim COO/GM of Kiowa Casino & Hotel Steve Abangan