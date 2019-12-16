Kiowa Casino & Hotel receives more than 5,700 toys at toy drive

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL)— Kiowa Casino & Hotel’s 12th annual Toy Drive was its most successful drive yet – surpassing collection totals from past years with more than 5,700 toys donated by members of the community.

“It’s incredible to be part of a community that loves and cares for its residents – none of this would be possible without everyone lending a hand,” Jon Peters, COO and General Manager said. “Our family here at Kiowa looks forward to keeping this special holiday tradition going for many years to come.”

All toys collected were donated to several organizations in the community and surrounding areas, including Sheppard Air Force Base Children’s Programs, Grandfield Fire and EMS departments, Wichita Falls Fire Department, Burkburnett Fire Department, Salvation Army of Wichita Falls, Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma and other not-for-profits, churches and organizations.

“Being able to share the magic of the season with families in need is an honor,” Peters said. “And each toy donated brings a smile to a child on Christmas – that alone is why we do this drive each year.”

To date, Kiowa has distributed more than 35,000 toys to families in the community.