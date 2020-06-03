Kiowa Casino & Hotel reopens casino with restrictions, hotel remains closed

DEVOL, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Kiowa Casino reopened with some new methods of combating the coronavirus.

Capacity at the casino is limited to 25%, but Kiowa is making sure that customers who come to play can do so safely and have a great time.

Kiowa Casino is one of many businesses reopening its doors after being shut down during the COVID-19. Like other businesses, Kiowa is checking customers’ temperatures at the door, and making everyone inside the casino use hand sanitizer and wear a mask. There is also no smoking, vaping or dipping allowed inside the building or while standing in line.

“We’ve enhanced our cleaning measures so we’re cleaning hourly with hospital grade disinfectant along with enhanced overnight cleaning as well with itemized cleaners and foggers,” Kiowa Casino Marketing Director Callie Singh said.

Along with those cleaning measures, Kiowa has marked machines and placed signs on the ground for social distancing. Also, tabletop games are closed and the bar and kitchen are closed; but servers are still supplying drinks to customers.

“We look forward to opening those but we wanna make sure we have the advanced cleaning measures and the parameters in place to be safe and to be able to open those outlets,” Singh said.

Even with some of those services closed, gamblers are still able to come in and enjoy themselves at Kiowa.

“It don’t bother me one bit. I feel like it’s something that needs to be done,” customer Martin Hale said.

“I’m really excited. I don’t really get to go out that much. When I found out they were here I was like ‘yes! Yes! They’re open! Alright! I can get out of the house,'” customer Adrian Loafman said.

“We are ready. We’re excited. We’ve been waiting so this is gonna be a fun day for all of us here at Kiowa Casino,” Singh said.

Even with gaming restrictions and cleaning measures, Kiowa is still a popular source of entertainment during covid-19.

The Kiowa’s hotel, retail and restaurants are still closed but Kiowa Casino is open from 12 pm to 12 am.

Satellite properties, Kiowa Casino Verden and Kiowa Casino Carnegie will reopen on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.