DEVOL, O.K. (KFDX/KJTL) — Looking for a job? Kiowa Casino & Hotel has you covered at its career fair this October.

On Thursday, October 13, 2022, Kiowa Casino & Hotel will open its doors from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for job seekers.

According to a press release from the casino, hiring managers will be on-site, meeting candidates and connecting them with Kiowa’s benefits and culture.

“Our people are why our guest service is so exceptional,” Director of Human Resources Debra Millet said. “We’re always looking to add friendly, positive people to our team, and we look forward to meeting the newest members of the Kiowa Casino family at our career fair.”

The career fair will take place in the conference room of Kiowa Hotel where attendees can expect to learn about a variety of opportunities.

Positions are currently open across a range of departments, including hospitality, marketing, security, housekeeping, gaming, and IT, among others.

On-the-spot interviews will be available for interested attendees.

Kiowa Casino & Hotel’s pay starts at $12.57 an hour the release said. Employees could receive benefits such as three weeks of paid time off in the first year, medical/dental/vision insurance, MDlive access, 401K matching, and free meals and snacks.

“We truly believe in taking care of our team and their families. It’s why so many of our team members have been with us for a decade or more,” Millet said. “We hope we can help job seekers in the community find their dream team too.”

All attendees are encouraged to bring two forms of identification to the fair and to “dress for success.”

Attendees will take home Kiowa Casino swag and be entered to win a special door prize.

Kiowa Casino Carnegie and Kiowa Casino Verden are also hiring. To learn more about current openings or to apply, visit their website.