Kiowa Casino Properties raises minimum wage across three casinos, hotels

DEVOL, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Kiowa Casino Properties Wednesday announced an increase in their minimum wage to a region-leading $12.57 per hour.

Effective August 16, 2021, Kiowa Team Members will enjoy nearly double Oklahoma’s minimum wage, in addition to Kiowa’s industry-leading benefits, including comprehensive medical, dental, and vision coverage, company-paid life insurance, free 401K matching, and over three weeks of paid time off in the first year of employment.

“Many of our Team Members have happily served at Kiowa for over 10 years,” Jon Peters, Chief Operating Officer, said. “With our wage increase, we’re not just leading the region and state as a great place to work, but also offering our sincerest gratitude to the members of the Kiowa family who make this a great place to stay and play.”

Kiowa Casino Properties is always seeking enthusiastic, friendly Team Members who are eager to make a difference in their community.

A variety of roles, including positions in hospitality, information technology, security, and marketing, are currently open for applicants across Kiowa’s casinos in Carnegie and Verden and Kiowa Casino & Hotel in Devol.

“Kiowa Casinos believes in taking care of those who take care of our equally valued guests,” Evan Mills, Director of Human Resources at Kiowa Casino Properties, said. “That means ongoing reviews of our wage scale to stay competitive, offering one of the best benefit packages in the area, and providing a supportive, fun-filled environment like no other. It’s the Kiowa Way.”