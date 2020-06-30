Kiowa Casino temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

DEVOL (KFDX/KJTL)— Kiowa Casino and Hotel temporarily closed today at 11 a.m. until Wednesday, July 1 at 8 a.m. after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Director of Marketing Callie Singh, they’re working with the health department and using a third-party vendor for additional cleaning and sanitation procedures.

They will continue to clean daily, and after deep sensitization and cleaning, they will reopen Wednesday, July 1.

“The safety of our guests, team members, and community is something we take seriously, and we will continue to be transparent throughout this pandemic,” Interim COO and General Manager Steve Abangan said. “We are working diligently to limit exposure and have in place enhancing cleaning protocols to limit spread. We ask that everyone do their part in maintaining social distancing efforts, increasing personal hygiene and wearing masks when needed.”

Once the establishment reopens, all Kiowa Casino & Hotel team members and guests will be asked to continue following the rules and regulations below:

· Required face covering that must be worn before entering and at all times.

· Forehead temperature check at the door.

· No smoking, vaping or dipping allowed on the gaming floor or while standing in line.

· Use of hand sanitizer at several locations is required.

· No congregating at any time.

· All social distancing protocols must be followed

“We will provide updates and protocol information via our social media channels and website,” Abangan said.” “Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to navigate this process.”

Satellite properties, Kiowa Casino Verden and Kiowa Casino Carnegie will remain open.