Kiowa Casino to host first-ever foodless food drive

COTTON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Kiowa Casino is going virtual for its food drive in the month of November.

Rather than accepting food donations, donations this year will be monetary.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 9 to Nov. 14, people can enter a virtual raffle for $5 for a chance to win $7 to $200 in freeplay at the casino.

Though the drive is virtual, contestants can only enter the raffle at the casino.

Proceeds from the drive will go to the Wichita Falls area food bank, Kiowa Tribe, and other area non-profits.