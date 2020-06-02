Kiowa Casino to reopen June 3, mask required

DEVOL, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Kiowa Casino will reopen their doors on Wednesday, June 3 at noon, after being closed since March 19 due to concerns regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Kiowa Casino originally planning to stay closed from March 19 until April 1, but extended that date to April 15, and then indefinitely, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued its rapid spread.

According to casino officials, masks will be required and no smoking will be allowed.

