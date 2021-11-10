Kiowa Casinos set to break ground on their first casino in Kiowa County

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — An Oklahoma casino chain is set to open its fourth location in the county that shares its name.

Officials Kiowa Casinos Wednesday announced they will break ground on their newest location in Hobart, Oklahoma, located inside Kiowa County.

The groundbreaking will take place on Friday, November 12 at 1 p.m. at the location of the new casino, off Highway 183 near 5th Street in Hobart.

The casino is set to open in 2022.

“This is an exciting new page in the Kiowa Casino Properties story,” Jon Peters, Chief Operating Officer said. “The success of our Red River, Carnegie, and Verden properties speaks to the attention to detail our guests expect from Kiowa Casino Properties. With the addition of Kiowa Casino Hobart, we will continue to deliver and exceed that promise.”

All Kiowa tribal members are invited to attend the groundbreaking at the casino site, as well as a lunch at the

Stanley Building in Hobart following the event.

“As Kiowa Casino Properties expands, we will continue to put our guests first in order to provide an exciting entertainment experience that’s close to home,” Peters said. “We are overjoyed to welcome the Hobart community into the Kiowa family and excited to see the magic we create together.”