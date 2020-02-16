Kiowa Co. joins others as Second Amendment Sanctuary County

KIOWA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An increasing number of sheriffs’ offices are taking a stand when it comes to Second Amendment protections, and the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office has joined the list.

Kiowa County Sheriff Joe Janz released a statement Saturday night announcing the county will be the newest Texoma County to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary County just one day after the Cotton County Sheriff made a similar stance.

Kiowa County joins Cotton and Clay counties and county commissioners for Stephens County could decide Tuesday if it will become one as well at the county commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, Feb 18.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information on these decisions.