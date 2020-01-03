Kiowa Co. SO asks public to help locate escapee

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

KIOWA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking the public to help them find a man who escaped while being returned to the Kiowa County Jail.

According to Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, officials from a rehab center were returning Terance Townsend, 35, to the jail about 3:30 p.m. Friday when Townsend escaped the vehicle and fled the area.

Townsend was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and caring a black trash bag.

Officials ask people to call the sheriff’s office at 580-726-3265 or Hobart Police Department at 580-726-2424 if they see Townsend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News