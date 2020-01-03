Kiowa Co. SO asks public to help locate escapee

KIOWA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking the public to help them find a man who escaped while being returned to the Kiowa County Jail.

According to Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, officials from a rehab center were returning Terance Townsend, 35, to the jail about 3:30 p.m. Friday when Townsend escaped the vehicle and fled the area.

Townsend was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and caring a black trash bag.

Officials ask people to call the sheriff’s office at 580-726-3265 or Hobart Police Department at 580-726-2424 if they see Townsend.