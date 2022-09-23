KIOWA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two men who reportedly escaped from the Kiowa County Jail are back behind bars.

According to the Altus Police Department Facebook page, Devin McDonald and Sean Traywick are back in custody. On Wednesday, September 21, at approximately 12:19 a.m., the inmates were discovered missing during a facility check at the Kiowa County Jail in Hobart.

McDonald had been convicted of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was awaiting transport to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to serve out his sentence for those charges.

Traywick was being housed at the Kiowa County Jail on a writ to allow him to enter a plea agreement on charges of larceny of an automobile and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.