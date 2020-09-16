Kiowa Kooks throw in the towel after 40 years of service

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A group that has been catering events at Midwestern State University for 40-years is now calling it quits.

The Kiowa Kooks were well-known for their fish fries and great food hot off the grill during homecomings and tailgate parties, but because of a decline in memberships, aging members said they are tapping out.

Texomans who have been to Margie’s Sweet Shop on a Wednesday morning, they’re likely familiar with the sound of laughter from a group of men. And not just any group—these are the Kiowa Kooks.

“Well, we began unofficially in the school year of 1978-79, cooking for homecoming,” founding member Carl Nichols said.

“After we did a couple three events homecomings and some things, we thought, ‘you know we ought to organize ourselves into something,'” founding member and Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

The Kiowa Kooks went on to become an official chartered group at Midwestern State University in the early ’80s, and what started as just eight men at a dining room table has grown tremendously over the years.

“We really became more and more involved in different things to do with the university,” Gossom said.

The Kiowa Kooks created a scholarship program, that, for over four decades, has put $200,000 into student aid and education.

“Take a look around the room. We’ve been doing it for 40-years. We were young when we started,” Nichols said.

Now, Nichols and Gossom said they hope younger generations will keep the tradition alive.

“When the need arises, I imagine there will be new people that will come up with their own organization,” Gossom said.

Until then, the fellowship will continue in Margie’s Sweet Shop, turning not just pages full of memories, but turning back time to the good ole days.

“It would be great if a group of young people would come in and take it over and run with it like we have over the past 40 years and run it for the next 40,” Nichols said.

The Kiowa Kooks said they are planning to auction off all the equipment they have acquired over the years. A date for the auction has yet to be set.