WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are looking for a job, head on over to Kirby Middle School on Friday.

Kirby Middle School 8th graders are hosting the career fair. There will be more than 15 different guests there.

Some of the attendees will be Chartwells, WFPD, Kemp Center of Art, US Air Force, Old Navy, Texoma Community Credit Union and many more.

The job fair is from 1 to 3 p.m. It’ll be both virtually and in-person. If you’d like to attend virtual, click here.