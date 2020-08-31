Kirby principal, Rider assistant principal named principal and assistant principal of the year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Principal of Kirby Middle School Shannon Cunningham have been selected as Region 9 Outstanding Principal of the Year and assistant principal of Rider High School TiAda Radtke, have been selected to represent the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals as Region 9 Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year.

Cunningham has worked as a principal at Kirby for three years and has headed the leadership team at Kirby Middle School since 2018.

She attended North Central College in Naperville, IL and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish Secondary Education. She attended the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and was awarded a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership.

She is currently a doctoral candidate in Educational Leadership at the University of North Texas.

Radtke has been the principal at Rider for seven years and has headed the leadership team at Rider High School since 2014. She attended Midwestern State University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in Sport and Exercise Science and a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership.

TASSP recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals from the twenty region Education Service Centers in the state. School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions.

Nominations are based upon exemplary performance and outstanding leadership.

As Region 9 winners, Cunningham and Radtke are eligible to compete for the state title of Texas Principal of the Year and Texas Assistant Principal of the Year.

Each of the region winners will be recognized during the Josten’s Night of the Stars Award Dinner held in conjunction with the TASSP Summer Workshop held each year in June in Austin.

They will be presented with an award and recognized in a commemorative book titled “Texas Principals, Texas Heroes.”