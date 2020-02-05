Kirk Cameron coming to Lawton First Assembly to host marriage & parenting seminar

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton First Assembly will host Golden Globe nominee Kirk Cameron for Kirk Cameron’s Living Room Reset.

The event will take place on Thursday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m. at Lawton First Assembly.

Kirk Cameron, a Golden Globe nominee for his role as Mike Seaver of ABC sitcom Growing Pains, will be touring churches throughout the country to provide heartfelt discussion and guidance on marriage & parenting.

Kirk Cameron will also include special musical guest, Matt Hammitt of Sanctus Real.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here or calling Lawton First Assembly office at 580-536-9325 or in person at the church.

The event will be live in person, not through video conferencing.