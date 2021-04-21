Kitchen fire starts house fire in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A kitchen fire starts a house fire in southwest Wichita Falls.

Around 7:22 p.m. on April 21, Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2900 block of McGaha.

On arrival, crews found the fire coming from the front of the house. The fire was found inside the kitchen and was quickly put out, according to a release.

Firefighters have determined the cause of the fire as unattended cooking.

AMR checked one patient but refused treatment or to go to the hospital.

The Red Cross was called to assist the people.

No other injuries were reported.