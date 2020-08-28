Kitten dispute leads to assault charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The boyfriend’s version is that he was trying to hug his girlfriend and the girlfriend’s version is that he strangled her, pushed her down, head-butted her and threw her phone so she couldn’t call for help.

After hearing both versions and observing the evidence at the scene, Wichita County deputies charged Brady Moore with assault by impeding breathing and interfering with an emergency call.

Deputies said when they arrived at the home on horseshoe lake road just after midnight Thursday the woman had already left.

They said Moore came out and appeared to be crying.

He told them his girlfriend had woken him asking him for help with the kittens and he told her no and said she became upset so he hugged her.

He said she tried to pull away and scratched him, but he did not want to press charges.

However, the woman told deputies when Moore refused to help her with the kittens they argued and he pushed her down, then put his arms against her neck and choked her, so she bit his arm to get free.

She said he also head-butted her so she slapped him then got her phone to call for help, and he took it from her and threw it across the room.

She said the fight continued into the living room and Moore told her he was going to kill her and put both hands around her neck and choked her. She said she began scratching him to get free.

She said she got free and ran outside to call for help and he told her if the police came he would kill her then kill himself.

Deputies said the woman had injuries consistent with strangulation..