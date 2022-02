WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After postponing the annual Pancake Festival in mid-January, the Kiwanis Club has set a new date for the pancake festival.

The 66th Annual Pancake Festival will be held on Saturday, April 23, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center.

Tickets previously purchased from the event scheduled in January will be honored.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the Kiwanis website. Information for booth rentals can also be found on the website.